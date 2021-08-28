Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pima County, AZ

Flash Flood Warning issued for Pima by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-28 16:03:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-28 18:00:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Remain alert for flooding even in locations not receiving rain. Washes, streams, and rivers can become raging killer currents in a matter of minutes, even from distant rainfall. Target Area: Pima The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for East Central Pima County in southeastern Arizona * Until 600 PM MST. * At 403 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 0.7 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Vail, East Sahuarita, Corona De Tucson, Summit and Rita Ranch. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Vail, AZ
Arizona State
Arizona Cars
State
Arizona State
County
Pima County, AZ
City
Tucson, AZ
City
Pima, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flash Flood Warning#Urban Areas#Extreme Weather#Doppler#Summit
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
NWS
Related
Public SafetyPosted by
Reuters

New Zealand to criminalise attack planning after mall stabbing

WELLINGTON, Sept 4 (Reuters) - New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern vowed on Saturday to tighten counter-terrorism laws this month after a knife-wielding militant known to the authorities stabbed and wounded seven people in a supermarket. Police shot dead the 32-year-old attacker, a Sri Lankan national who had been convicted...
HealthNBC News

Moderna expected to miss Sept. 20 deadline for booster approval

WASHINGTON — U.S. regulators don’t expect to meet the Biden administration’s Sept. 20 timeline of making booster shots widely available to those who received the Moderna Covid vaccine, said a person familiar with the process. Top health officials informed the White House they will need more time to review the...
HealthPosted by
Reuters

Japan PM Suga to back vaccine minister Kono to succeed him

TOKYO, Sept 4 (Reuters) - Japan's outgoing Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga will back the popular minister in charge of the nation's vaccination rollout, Taro Kono, to succeed him, Nippon News Network reported on Saturday. Political manoeuvring was heating up among potential candidates and ruling party grandees on Saturday, a day...
BusinessFOXBusiness

Apple indefinitely delays child safety features over privacy concerns

Apple announced that it will delay the rollout of much-publicized child safety features over privacy concerns, citing advocacy groups and customer feedback as the main factors in its decision. An update posted Sept. 3 on the Apple website said that the company has decided "to take additional time over the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy