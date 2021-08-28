Cancel
Charlotte County, VA

Special Weather Statement issued for Charlotte by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-28 17:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-28 19:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Locally heavy rain will quickly reduce visibility and result in ponding of water on roadways, standing water in low lying areas, and minor flooding of creeks, streams, and areas of poor drainage. Drivers are urged to slow down and use extra caution to avoid hydroplaning. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Charlotte A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of east central Charlotte County through 730 PM EDT At 702 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Drakes Branch, or near Charlotte Court House, moving east at 5 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Charlotte Court House Drakes Branch and Saxe. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

Charlotte Court House, VA
Charlotte County, VA
Saxe, VA
