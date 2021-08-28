Cancel
Chargers at Seahawks live stream (8/28): How to watch online, TV, time

By Mark Heim
AL.com
AL.com
 6 days ago
The Los Angeles Chargers face off with the Seattle Seahawks in their final preseason game Saturday, August 28. The game will be live streamed on fuboTV. Coach Brandon Staley and general manager Tom Telesco have very few questions to settle heading into the preseason finale. But determining who will back up quarterback Justin Herbert remains unclear.

AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.

