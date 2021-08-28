'It's been a long time coming': 17 families prepare to move into new homes after finishing their Habit for Humanity journeys

At 25 years old, Rosalinda McCumber will soon be a first-time homeowner.

“It’s so fulfilling. It’s a lot of work, but I’m glad I had family and friends that helped,” McCumber said.

She also had help from Habitat for Humanity San Antonio. Thanks to the organization, McCumber, her 4-year-old son and 16 other families are much closer to living in the house of their dreams just in time for the start of the fall semester.

The neighborhood, called Rancho Carlota, is near I-35 and Loop 410 on the southwest side of San Antonio.

When they move in, the new homeowners will have an affordable place to call their own.

“Our families get accepted into our program based on their need, based on their ability to pay for the home. They’re going to end up buying these homes. Their mortgage is going to be $675 a month. That’s including taxes and insurance,” said Stephanie Weis, vice president for Habitat for Humanity.

Weis says the process of getting to this point is a long one. Each family who had a home dedicated Saturday has put in more than 300 volunteering hours to build their homes and the homes of their neighbors, as well as going through homeownership readiness classes.

“Habitat is an empowerment program. We work with families who want to help themselves and we’re here to celebrate the many hours our families put in,” Weis said.

McCumber says her own journey has lasted four years.

“It’s been a long time coming, but I’m almost done,” McCumber said.

After watching her grandmother recently finished paying off her home, which was bought with the help of Habitat for Humanity San Antonio, McCumber says every hour spent has been worth it.

“It’s a process, but just be patient. At the beginning it seems tedious but just listen to what they say,” McCumber said.

She said she hopes to move into her new home by the end of September. When it’s all done, the new homeowners say they can’t wait until the day they can kick back, relax and enjoy all of the fruits of their labor.