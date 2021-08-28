Steelers trim roster, release players with local ties

Dallas Cowboys v Pittsburgh Steelers CANTON, OHIO - AUGUST 5: Lamont Wade #24 of the Pittsburgh Steelers warms up prior to the 2021 NFL preseason Hall of Fame Game against the Dallas Cowboys at Tom Benson Hall Of Fame Stadium on August 5, 2021 in Canton, Ohio. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images) (Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

PITTSBURGH — Ahead of the deadline to trim their roster to 53 active players, the Pittsburgh Steelers have cut several players with local ties. The cuts come after a disappointing and dismal final preseason game against the Carolina Panthers. Head coach Mike Tomlin likened it to a junior-varsity game.

Safety Lamont Wade was among those let go. Wade was a star at Clairton, winning three WPIAL championships. He was ranked the No. 1 prospect in Pennsylvania in 2017 and had 26 scholarship offers. He went on to Penn State where he once again excelled for the Nittany Lions.

Cornerback Lafayette Pitts, born in Duquesne, played football at the University of Pittsburgh and was signed by the Miami Dolphins in 2016. He was also among those cut.

NFL teams have until 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 31 to get their roster down to 53 players. The league is also allowing an expanded practice squad due to COVID-19, allowing teams to retain more players like last season.

