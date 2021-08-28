Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Steelers trim roster, release players with local ties

By WPXI.com News Staff
Posted by 
WPXI Pittsburgh
WPXI Pittsburgh
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39zcB8_0bg0uQSd00
Dallas Cowboys v Pittsburgh Steelers CANTON, OHIO - AUGUST 5: Lamont Wade #24 of the Pittsburgh Steelers warms up prior to the 2021 NFL preseason Hall of Fame Game against the Dallas Cowboys at Tom Benson Hall Of Fame Stadium on August 5, 2021 in Canton, Ohio. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images) (Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

PITTSBURGH — Ahead of the deadline to trim their roster to 53 active players, the Pittsburgh Steelers have cut several players with local ties. The cuts come after a disappointing and dismal final preseason game against the Carolina Panthers. Head coach Mike Tomlin likened it to a junior-varsity game.

Safety Lamont Wade was among those let go. Wade was a star at Clairton, winning three WPIAL championships. He was ranked the No. 1 prospect in Pennsylvania in 2017 and had 26 scholarship offers. He went on to Penn State where he once again excelled for the Nittany Lions.

Cornerback Lafayette Pitts, born in Duquesne, played football at the University of Pittsburgh and was signed by the Miami Dolphins in 2016. He was also among those cut.

NFL teams have until 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 31 to get their roster down to 53 players. The league is also allowing an expanded practice squad due to COVID-19, allowing teams to retain more players like last season.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 4

WPXI Pittsburgh

WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
51K+
Followers
66K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

WPXI-TV News Pittsburgh is your source for breaking news, investigative stories, weather and sports coverage in Pittsburgh.

 https://www.wpxi.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#The Pittsburgh Steelers#The Carolina Panthers#Wpial#Penn State#The Nittany Lions#The Miami Dolphins#Te Marcus Baugh Rb#Cb#Wr#Pitts G Malcom Pridgeon#Cox Media Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
Penn State University
NFL Teams
Miami Dolphins
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NewsBreak
Football
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFL27 First News

Browns sign former Pittsburgh Steelers’ linebacker

BEREA, Ohio (WKBN) – The Cleveland Browns have announced the signing of linebacker Tegray Scales. Scales appeared in four games for the Pittsburgh Steelers during the 2020 season. At 6’0 and 227 lbs., Scales played college football at Indiana. He spent training camp with Pittsburgh before being released Aug. 14.
NFLYardbarker

Steelers’ Chase Claypool, Minkah Fitzpatrick get in fight during practice

The summer heat got the best of the Pittsburgh Steelers on Monday, fewer than two weeks before they open up the regular season. Various reports from practice on Monday indicate that star wide receiver Chase Claypool and Pro Bowl safety Minkah Fitzpatrick got in a heated fight. “They’re competitors. You...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Look: NFL Player’s Wife Broke The News That He Was Traded

On Thursday night, the Pittsburgh Steelers agreed to a trade with the Jacksonville Jaguars for former Pro Bowl linebacker Joe Schobert. The news took the NFL world by surprise as there were no previous reports of the teams discussing a potential trade. How the news came out, though, may have been even more of a surprise.
NFLBleacher Report

7 NFL Teams Most Likely to Disappoint in 2021

In the NFL, disappointment can come in many forms. An eight-win season might feel fantastic for New York Jets or Jacksonville Jaguars fans, but New England Patriots or Green Bay Packers supporters would be disheartened if their teams missed the playoffs or finished with sub-.500 records. There's no standard way...
NFL27 First News

Steelers sign former Cleveland Browns’ safety

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WKBN) – The Pittsburgh Steelers have signed former Browns’ safety Karl Joseph to the practice squad. He was one of 15 players added to the Pittsburgh practice squad, which includes some players that were with the team in training camp and several new faces. Among those re-signing with...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Steelers Reportedly Make Decision On Potential WR James Washington Trade

Earlier this offseason, a report suggested Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver James Washington wanted to be traded from the team. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported the wide receiver asked to be traded. However, Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin made it clear the young wide receiver didn’t want out. After a few days...
NFLNew York Post

Man punches woman after she slaps him at Steelers game

Fans in the stands continue to duke it out at NFL preseason games. One week after a bloody brawl among fans at a Rams-Chargers game in Los Angeles, video of another fight at the Lions-Steelers game went viral Saturday night. A woman was shown arguing with a man in front...
NFLPITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

First Call: Le'Veon Bell, LeSean McCoy among rumored replacements for Ravens’ J.K. Dobbins; safety signings for Steelers to note

A couple of big signings for NFL safeties may impact the Steelers when it comes to Minkah Fitzpatrick’s thinking on his next contract. Yoshi Tsutsugo’s walk-off homer at PNC Park created some widely varying reactions on Sunday. Joe Burrow’s return in Cincinnati was less than memorable. A couple of ex-Pirates kicked the Baltimore Orioles while they were down.
NFLPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Former NFL receiver Dez Bryant understands how the Steelers have squandered James Washington's skills

If you have any questions about whether or not Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver James Washington isn’t being utilized to the fullest, just ask another great wide receiver. Former NFL star Dez Bryant took to Twitter on Thursday night to let prospective NFL teams know if they want a great receiver, call up the Steelers because they are wasting Washington’s talent.
NFLabc23.com

Steelers Trade Alert

We begin with a Trade Alert in Pittsburgh. The Steelers announced Saturday afternoon that they acquired Linebacker Joe Schobert from the Jacksonville Jaguars for a 2022 6th Round Pick. Last Season, Schobert finished with a Team-High 141 Tackles — 84 of those Solo. He also had Three Interceptions — one that resulted in a Pick-Six.
NFLNew York Post

Police investigating fight at Steelers game where man slugged woman

The fight between fans that went viral at the Steelers-Lions preseason game Saturday is being investigated by local authorities. Pittsburgh police confirmed they’re investigating the altercation and told TMZ on Monday that authorities are “actively working with Heinz Field Security on the matter.”. The fan brawl broke out in the...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Ben Roethlisberger’s Performance vs. Lions

It’s just the preseason, but Ben Roethlisberger looked like vintage Big Ben during the Steelers-Lions preseason game Saturday night. Fans didn’t get a chance to watch Roethlisberger play in either of the Steelers’ first two preseason games. But the veteran quarterback suited up and got the start for Saturday night’s exhibition. Roethlisberger made the most of the opportunity.

Comments / 0

Community Policy