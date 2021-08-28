Cancel
Outbreak Island Trailer Showcases Eerie Environment and Gameplay

By Sanjiv Sookoo
cogconnected.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOutbreak Island’s Latest Gameplay Trailer Showcases Cool Elements and Gameplay. At Gamescom, tons of new announcements, trailers and footage were released to the world. Developers Hypetrain Digital along with publishers, Tiny Magicians also took the opportunity to reveal a gameplay trailer for Outbreak Island, its latest project. HypeTrain Digital is an indie company that developers video games for PC and consoles and has worked on games such as Police Stories, Breathedge, Stone Shard and The Wild Eight. The company is going to enter a new realm as Outbreak Island takes players on a unique journey in a desolate location.

