Outbreak Island Trailer Showcases Eerie Environment and Gameplay

Here's a look at gameplay and more in this trailer for Destiny 2: The Witch Queen, available on February 22, 2022. Savathûn has gifted her soldiers with the powers of the Light. As the Knight you've struck down rises from the dead for the second time, a feeling of betrayal washes over you and you can't help but wonder: When the Light offers no shelter - no solace - where will you turn? A twisted wonderland of corruption and splendor, Savathûn's Throne World plays host to a fragile balance of terrifying power. From the foundation of her glistening palace to the gnarled roots in the swamp, all that she hides can be found here. Seek the truth and learn that in this place, mystery makes its home in both the Darkness and the Light.