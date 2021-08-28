Cancel
Former Call of Duty World Champs Dallas Empire Shake Up Its Roster

By Sanjiv Sookoo
cogconnected.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFormer Call of Duty World Champions Dallas Empire Have Shaken Up Its Roster. Call of Duty League came to an end, bringing with it the end of Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War in the eSports arena. Atlanta Faze, comprised of Simp, Abezy, Arcitys and Cellium, took the title against Toronto Ultra in a feisty and competitive best of nine on Sunday 22nd August. Dallas Empire, led by Crimsix along with Shottzy, Illey and Vivid, were consistently strong competitors, placing second twice and narrowly coming third last weekend. However, as the season comes to an end, Crimsix and Vivid have announced that they are unrestricted free agents heading into Call of Duty Vanguard.

Comments / 0

