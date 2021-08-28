Former Call of Duty World Champs Dallas Empire Shake Up Its Roster

Much like last year, the annual Call of Duty was revealed later than usual, but we got our first look at Vanguard not long ago. While it’s generally an exciting time for games, and it will no doubt be the biggest game of the year as per usual for the franchise, its parent company has been in the midst of a firestorm of PR as of late. While the large part of that has been around the Blizzard part of Activision-Blizzard, the Activision side of things has not escaped as allegations of sexual assault, hostile workplaces, gender discrimination, and more currently dog the company. It also seems like maybe Activision wants you to kind of forget about them, at least for their key series.