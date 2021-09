The visiting San Francisco Giants will put their home run-hitting bats up against an Oakland Athletics pitcher who has been stingy at giving up the long ball of late when the geographic rivals duel in the finale of a three-game series on Sunday afternoon. A pair of hot right-handers -- the Giants' Logan Webb (7-3, 2.92) and Frankie Montas (9-9, 4.04) of the A's -- are scheduled to face off with this series, the season series, bragging rights and position in their respective division races on the...