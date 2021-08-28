Cancel
Louisiana State

Hurricane Ida: Brandywine Valley SPCA Sheltering 110 Cats, Dogs Arriving From Louisiana

By CBS3 Staff
CBS Philly
CBS Philly
 6 days ago

COATESVILLE, Pa. (CBS) — Hurricane Ida is threatening the safety of animals, and local rescuers are stepping up. On Saturday, 110 cats and dogs arrived at the Chester County Airport in Coatesville.

The animals are coming in from rural shelters in Louisiana.

The animals will go to several locations of the Brandywine Valley SPCA.

“We’re in a unique position to have a substantial rescue impact before and after Hurricane Ida because we have staff working in Louisiana right now,” Brandywine Valley SPCA CEO Adam Lamb said. “We’re combining that with our close working relationships with national groups like Wings of Rescue, Petco Love and the ASPCA to help as many animals as we can before the storm and likely after.”

All of the cats and dogs are available for adoption.

The Brandywine Valley SPCA waived its adoption fees for all animals at all of its locations beginning on Saturday. For more information on how to adopt, foster or donate, click here .

CBS Philly

CBS Philly

Philadelphia, PA
CBS 3 is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Bringing you news, sports, weather, in Philadelphia.

 https://philadelphia.cbslocal.com/
