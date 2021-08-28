Flamin’ Hot Mountain Dew Is The Latest Combination You Never Expected

No one could ever accuse PepsiCo's Mountain Dew soda brand of maintaining a low profile. Over the past month alone, fans of Mountain Dew's highly caffeinated, ever-growing selection of soft drinks have been downright and delightfully "shook" to learn that Mountain Dew is throwing its hat into the hard seltzer ring while also dropping a new "VooDew" mystery flavor that is set to debut on August 30. Now, on top of all of that hoopla, Mountain Dew has announced a totally unprecedented collaboration with fellow PepsiCo brand Cheetos, one which promises to be "killing the game" as of August 31 (via Twitter and Instagram). Today, via press release, Mashed learned that Mountain Dew is debuting "Mountain Dew Flamin' Hot," which promises the refreshment of Mountain Dew right alongside the "flamin' hot," "cult-favorite" goodness of Flamin' Hot Cheetos. Or, as the marketing prodigies over at PepsiCo put it, prepare yourselves for the "provocative" flavor of "MTN DEW meets FLAMIN' HOT."