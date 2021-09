The Los Angeles Dodgers (79-47) are well underway defending their World Series crown with some fresh faces brought in during the trade deadline, but will be tested mightily tonight when they visit one of Major League Baseball’s most exciting teams in the San Diego Padres (68-59). This game takes place with the first pitch coming on Wednesday, August 25 at 7 p.m. PT/10 p.m. ET at Petco Park and live TV on ESPN.