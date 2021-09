Injuries reported after Greene County crash

GREENE COUNTY — Multiple people were injured in a two-vehicle crash in Greene County on Saturday evening.

The crash happened in the area of Centerville Road and US 42 near Spring Valley just before 6:00 p.m.

At least three people were transported from the scene to area hospitals, according to Ohio State Highway Patrol dispatch records. Their conditions are unknown at this time.

