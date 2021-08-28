Cancel
Henrico County, VA

513 La Von Dr, Henrico, VA 23227

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMake sure to check out the 3D tour & Video of this home! This 2015 low maintenance two story home has tons of upgrades & is ready for you to move in. Some of the many notable features include hardwood floors on both levels, formal room with tray ceiling & generous amount of moldings, large kitchen featuring granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, ceramic tile flooring, backsplash and eat in area. Upstairs you will find the enormous primary bedroom featuring a walk-in closet, en-suit bath with jetted-tub, tiled walk-in shower & dual vanity with granite counter top & ceramic flooring. There is also a dedicated laundry room, extra wide driveway with additional side parking pad, a wrap around porch, back deck, huge fenced rear yard & two large sheds. Schedule your showing today! **House is located at the end of Edgewood Avenue**

