Here’s How Much Your $1,200 Stimulus Check Would Be Worth In Various Cryptocurrencies In 2021

Bitcoin has been subject to a number of predictions as it nears the fourth quarter of the year. The price of the digital asset is still up at this point, and investors are expecting the run to continue. While it is still not sure when the coin might break its previous all-time high again, experts are expecting the digital asset to 2X or more from this point. Among the analysts that believe bitcoin is destined for $100,000 by end of the year is market analyst Kevin Wadsworth.