One way or another, Rajon Rondo tends to find his way to championship contenders. The veteran point guard is one of only two players in NBA history to win championships with both the Lakers and the Celtics, and after a disappointing stint with the Hawks, he nearly added a third ring to his collection following a midseason trade to the Los Angeles Clippers. Now, Rondo again finds himself on a non-contender, though it doesn't seem as though he'll remain with one for very much longer.