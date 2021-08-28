Cancel
Is this the year for Texas A&M to win it all?

By Brent Zwerneman
expressnews.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s easily the biggest question for a program in contention for its first national title in 82 years — with a distant second concerning the young slinger the new linemen are tasked with protecting. Returning All-American Kenyon Green will be fine at either tackle, and it appears he might at...

Related
NFLPosted by
On3.com

Jimbo Fisher updates Texas A&M quarterback competition

Redshirt sophomore Zach Calzada and redshirt freshman Haynes King are engaged in a competitive battle to become Texas A&M’s next starting quarterback. Aggies head coach Jimbo Fisher said that the team is currently going back and forth between the two quarterbacks, but that a decision would be coming soon. Both...
NFLPosted by
AL.com

Texas A&M names Haynes King starting quarterback

Haynes King will start Texas A&M’s Sept. 4 season-opener vs. Kent State at quarterback, coach Jimbo Fisher announced on Wednesday. King, a second-year freshman, beat out sophomore Zach Calzada for the job. Fisher made the announcement during an appearance on ESPN Radio 97.5 FM in Houston. “We talked to them...
College Sportschatsports.com

Texas A&M Football: 3 goals for Jimbo Fisher to reach during 10-year deal

Jimbo Fisher, Texas A&M Football (Photo by Joel Auerbach/Getty Images) The Texas A&M Football team is officially set to give Jimbo Fisher an extension worth a total of $90 million, making him the second-highest paid coach in college football behind only Nick Saban. This deal will keep him at the helm in College Station for another decade, as he will be inked to a 10-year deal.
Texas StateYardbarker

Texas A&M rewarding Jimbo Fisher with three-year contract extension

Jimbo Fisher was already extremely well-paid by Texas A&M. Now his pay is going to be increased even more. The Houston Chronicle’s Brent Zwerneman reported on Tuesday that Fisher is expected to receive a three-year contract extension. He also will receive a pay raise from $7.5 million to around $9 million.
Texas Statewatchstadium.com

Texas A&M Extends Head Coach Jimbo Fisher

Texas A&M extended Jimbo Fisher to keep him at the school for 10 more years. The Campus Insiders crew discusses how much money he will make and if he deserves to be the second-highest paid coach in the country.
Texas StateHouston Chronicle

Texas A&M oozes confidence heading into opener

COLLEGE STATION — The two things No. 6 Texas A&M lacks are experience at quarterback and on the offensive line. The Aggies do not lack confidence — they in fact ooze conviction entering their most expectant season since at least 2013. “I definitely say we have the best defensive line...
Footballchatsports.com

Report: Jimbo Fisher, Texas A&M Agree to New Contract Worth $9m Per Year

Texas A&M is reportedly taking steps to make sure head football coach Jimbo Fisher stays put for the foreseeable future. According to Brent Zwerneman of the Houston Chronicle, the SEC school will add three years to his contract and pay him approximately $9 million annually. He had seven years remaining and was set to make $7.5 million annually prior to this three-year extension.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Former NFL Quarterback Has Been Released From Prison

Former Indianapolis Colts quarterback Art Schlichter spent roughly a decade in prison because of a huge ticket scheme. It wasn’t until this summer that he was released from the Trumbull Correctional Institution in Ohio. Schlichter, the No. 4 overall pick in the 1982 NFL Draft, became eligible for parole on...
NFLPosted by
Fox Sports Radio

Dolphins Will Move On From Tua Tagovailoa the First Chance They Get

Jason Smith: "If (the Dolphins) wanted to make sure everybody knew Tua was their guy, they would have gone out in a bigger defense after the latest Deshaun Watson storyline came out. But they didn't. Why? Because they still want to move on. There is still a faction of the Miami Dolphins who don't believe he is their quarterback and want to go after Deshaun Watson, or another guy if he becomes available. Too many times we have seen 'the Dolphins are in on this quarterback, and this quarterback, and this quarterback...' Why? You already have a guy! Nobody else is doing that, but the Dolphins keep doing it. They will kick Tua to the curve as soon as they can. This wasn't a public endorsement, this was behind closed doors 'hey Tua is our guy, so let's move forward with that.' Players are smart, they know. You can't snowball these guys and say something in private when they know publicly there are stories of them wanting a new quarterback. At least some, if not a large portion of the Dolphins front office and ownership want a quarterback, which means, there is going to be a new quarterback."
Texas Statebaylorbears.com

No. 10 VB Collects Exhibition Win over Texas A&M

COLLEGE STATION, Texas – No. 10 Baylor volleyball closed out its preseason schedule with a 3-1 exhibition victory against Texas A&M Friday evening at Reed Arena in College Station. The Bears got out to a strong start and led the Aggies 15-12 at the first media timeout. After a long...
Honolulu, HIgomarquette.com

Volleyball claims five-set win over Texas A&M in opener

HONOLULU – The Marquette University women's volleyball team held on for a five-set victory over Texas A&M in the season opener (25-12, 26-28, 25-21, 15-25, 15-13) on Friday evening at SimpliFi Arena in the Rainbow Wahine Classic. Graduate student Taylor Wolf posted a match-high 15 kills, while nearly notching a...
Oklahoma StatePosted by
The Spun

Oklahoma AD Has Stern Message For 1 Sooners Fan

The Oklahoma Sooners were originally supposed to begin their 2021 season on the road against the Tulane Green Wave. Those plans were altered due to the impact Hurricane Ida had on the Gulf Coast region. In an effort to preserve the current schedule, the location of this Week 1 matchup...
Texas Statesgbonline.com

Fanatics Partners With Texas A&M

Fanatics signed a 10-year partnership with Texas A&M University. The deal was timed to coincide with the launch of Texas A&M’s 12thManShop.com that will tap into Fanatics’ e-commerce and mobile retail capabilities. As part of the deal, Fanatics gains exclusive rights to design, manufacture and distribute Aggie products to students,...
Texas Statetamu.edu

Texas A&M, Fanatics Team Up For 10-Year Fan Merchandise, E-Commerce Partnership

Texas A&M University and Fanatics, a leading licensed sports merchandiser, today announced an exclusive, 10-year partnership that will significantly elevate the selection and assortment of licensed Aggie products. The deal was timed to coincide with the launch of Texas A&M’s 12thManShop.com that will tap into Fanatics’ extensive e-commerce and mobile...

