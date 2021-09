Writer-director Kay Cannon makes movie magic once again with one of the most original takes on Cinderella to hit the big or small screen. Cannon’s take is one that truly subverts everything we know about the fairy tale. Not even Walt Disney would have been able to come up with a take such as this. What Cannon does here is bold and unique. Granted, there wasn’t much of a push for diversity on screen when he made the animated feature. Some might ask why we need this when Disney gave us a live-action film starring Lily James in 2015. I’m here to tell you that both films should be allowed to co-exist. They are truly different films.