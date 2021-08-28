Flood Advisory issued for Clarion, Venango by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-28 19:01:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-28 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Clarion; Venango FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR SOUTH CENTRAL VENANGO AND WEST CENTRAL CLARION COUNTIES At 701 PM EDT, Emergency management reported heavy rain in the advisory area. Minor flooding is ongoing in Beaver Township, with several roads closed. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. Some locations that will experience flooding include Knox, Emlenton and St. Petersburg. Additional rainfall amounts up to 0.5 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.