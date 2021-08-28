Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health Services

Southeast States Face Oxygen Shortages During COVID Surge, Hurricane

By Corbin Bolies
Posted by 
TheDailyBeast
TheDailyBeast
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Hospitals in the southeast U.S. already battered by COVID-19 and bracing for Hurricane Ida now have another problem to deal with: a lack of oxygen. Premier, a company that purchases supplies for hospitals, has alerted the White House, the Federal Emergency Management Agency, and the Department of Health and Human Services to the shortage of oxygen in the region, Bloomberg reports. Some hospitals reportedly have only 12-24 hours left of oxygen. There is “so much more demand for oxygen than there ever has been,” Premier told Bloomberg. Oxygen is used for COVID-19 victims whose breathing is severely impacted by the virus. The shortage has forced hospitals in states such as Louisiana, Florida, and Georgia to rely on their reserve tanks. “That means they have no other recourse,” said Premier executive Blair Childs.

www.thedailybeast.com

Comments / 1

TheDailyBeast

TheDailyBeast

New York City, NY
4K+
Followers
17K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

A smart, speedy take on the news from around the world.

 https://www.thedailybeast.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
State
Louisiana State
State
Florida State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oxygen#Hurricanes#Covid#Hurricane Ida#The White House#Bloomberg
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
FEMA
NewsBreak
Health Services
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Department of Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
Los Angeles, CANBC Los Angeles

Surge in COVID-19 Cases Puts Home Oxygen Supply Under Pressure

For months, the pandemic has put pressure on the supply of different goods and services, from toilet paper to food at the grocery store. But as the latest surge of COVID-19 infects individuals across the U.S., some suppliers are forced to move equipment around to get it to hospitals in high-demand areas like California.
Florida StateWMNF

Doctor addresses Florida’s coronavirus delta surge, including liquid oxygen shortage

From August 13-19, Florida averaged more than 21,400 positive coronavirus cases a day. In that week there were 150,118 positive cases and 1,486 deaths recorded in Florida. Florida became the third state to pass three million confirmed positive coronavirus cases; more than 42,200 people have died. Florida is the only state that updates its coronavirus numbers just one time a week.
Public HealthKEYT

Tokyo opens oxygen station for COVID patients as cases surge

TOKYO (AP) — Japan has opened a facility in Tokyo to provide oxygen for up to 130 coronavirus patients with mild symptoms. The idea is to temporarily give supplemental oxygen to patients who develop a problem while isolating at home or waiting for hospital vacancies. There’s growing concern that people may get sicker and possibly start dying at home. Daily cases have increased more than tenfold since mid-July to about 5,000. Although Japan has far fewer cases than many other countries, the wealthy nation’s pandemic response is near collapse. Experts say that’s because only a small percentage of hospitals are taking virus patients, either for financial reasons or because they lack the capability to treat infections diseases.
Milwaukee, WICBS 58

Hospitals face nursing shortages as another COVID surge looms, offer significant incentives

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (CBS 58)-- As COVID cases surge, hospitals and skilled care facilities across Wisconsin are coping with nursing shortages that are impacting care. Froedtert Hospital is offering a $6,000 sign-on bonus to experienced RNs, trying to attract critical care nurses. But in the meantime, over-worked and over-stressed nurses across the state are trying to cover the gaps.
Jackson County, ILwsiu.org

Southern Illinois EMS Providers Face Challenges During COVID Surge

We've been hearing from health professionals about the severity of the COVID 19 surge driven by the contagious Delta variant. Hospitals are stretched thin, especially when it comes to ICU beds. The current surge of patients impacts the entire health care system. I spoke with Jackson County ambulance service director Kenton Schafer about the impact on EMS providers.
Public HealthKDWN

Oxygen Supplies Grow Precarious Amid COVID Surge

MISSION, Kan. (AP) — The COVID-19 surge is stretching oxygen supplies tight and sending hospitals scrambling for more ventilators, even as there are glimmers of hope in some hotspots. In Tulsa, Oklahoma, a hospital recently called 911 after coming within just a few hours of running out of oxygen because they needed an emergency transfer for a patient on high-flow oxygen. But there are signs of optimism in some parts of the country. Cases and hospitalizations are dropping in some of the worst-off states.
Corbin, KYsomerset106.com

Baptist Health Corbin Facing Staff Shortages As The COVID-19 Surge Worsens

Baptist Health Corbin is facing a serious situation as COVID-19 cases continue to escalate in the area. Doctors and nurses say they are overwhelmed. The hospital reported 50 COVID-19 patients Thursday. Nurses say they come to work everyday to a full emergency room and lobby. In fact, Dr. Christopher Troxell says they have instituted a state of emergency to make better use of resources and staffing. He says he wishes the public could see what they are going through and how bad it’s become. Dr. Troxell adds that other doctors and nurses are exhausted and overwhelmed but are bound and determined to care for everyone the best that they can. Medical officials say they are stepping up and taking on extra responsibilities. Some are working 12 hours shifts with some working even longer than that, as well as taking on additional roles. Hospital officials are are seeing people both young and old, vaccinated and unvaccinated, but those that are vaccinated are usually sent home after quick treatments. The hospital is overrun but doctors are concerned about other services that may suffer as a result. Some elective surgeries have already been postponed in Corbin and now other operating room procedures are being looked at because staff are needed in other areas. Doctors and nurses say people can help by keeping politics out of the equation and simply get vaccinated if they haven’t already.
Bellville, TXPosted by
CBS News

COVID surge creates shortage of hospital ICU beds

The surge in new COVID cases is putting an enormous strain on hospitals across the country, making it difficult for them to treat people with other health emergencies. "CBS This Morning" lead national correspondent David Begnaud reports on a tragic case: A U.S. veteran in Bellville, Texas, who couldn't get the medical attention he needed because of a lack of space.
Norman, OKNorman Transcript

Oxygen shortage due to COVID prompts water alert

When municipal water consumers think of conservation, rotating water usage comes to mind. But the cause of the most recent alert is an oxygen shortage due to COVID hospitalizations in the region, city officials warned Friday. The Campbell Water Treatment plant uses oxygen to form ozone, which is used in...
Hawaii StateSand Hills Express

Hawaii health officials warn of medical oxygen shortage amid COVID wave

As COVID-19-related hospitalizations rise in Hawaii, health officials worry that the demand for medical oxygen will exceed what the islands are able to produce. Since the beginning of August, the state’s daily consumption for medical grade oxygen has increased by nearly 250%, according to the state’s healthcare association. “This is...

Comments / 0

Community Policy