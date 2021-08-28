Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Letter to the Editor: re “A Salute to Ginny Packer, Founding Board Member of The Bedford Citizen”

Posted by 
The Bedford Citizen
The Bedford Citizen
 7 days ago

~ Submitted by Bedford Citizen co-founder Kim Siebert MacPhail. After Meredith McCulloch called to tell me the news of Ginny Packer’s death, it started to dawn on me that I might never have met Ginny without The Bedford Citizen. In such a small town, Ginny and I might have met...

www.thebedfordcitizen.org

Comments / 0

The Bedford Citizen

The Bedford Citizen

Bedford, MA
549
Followers
2K+
Post
62K+
Views
ABOUT

The Bedford Citizen is organized for and will be operated exclusively for educating the public about the local issues and events that affect the understanding and engagement of Bedford, Massachusetts residents and others interested in small-town democracy.

 https://www.thebedfordcitizen.org/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Letter To The Editor#Founding Board#Bedford Citizen Co#A League Of Women Voters#First Parish
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Moffat County, COCraig Daily Press

Letters to the editor

I would like to start by saying that it has been my privilege and honor to have served on City Council since 2013. First as a wide eyed, idealistic Council member and then as a, (bit more refined) Mayor. As the election and the ever-changing economic landscape of Craig and Moffat County quickly approaches, I find myself reflecting deeper and harder about, “What’s best for the City of Craig”.
Bedford, MAPosted by
The Bedford Citizen

Letter to the Editor: An Open Letter to the Board of Health, School Committee, Town Manager, and Select Board

~ Submitted by Daisy Girifalco, Owner/President, Bedford Children’s Center. Thank you for your hard work during this challenging time. It has not gone unnoticed. The Delta Variant is worrisome, cases are escalating, and masks (and vaccinations) work. The Bedford Children’s Center supports nearly 200 working parents of all children who...
Cherokee County, TXJacksonville Daily Progress

Letter to the Editor: Cherokee County Electric Cooperative Director, Board and Contracts?

On my way to pay my taxes last year, I fell down a rabbit hole with tunnels going in all directions. One of those tunnels led me to the CCEC director (Greg Jones) and his board. My data on the board is from the website nonprofitlight.com. These dollar amounts are yearly. Board member information is as follows: Wes Barron receives $27,106 has served for more than 20 years, Kyle Griffith gets $27,529 and has served for 14 years, Jim Tarrant receives $27,962 and has served since 2005, Keith Youngblood since 2007 and secures $20,630, Wayne Shamblin receives $8,471 and has served since 2013, Bruce Bradley, tenure is unknown but, he gets $6,898 and Rob Trimble has served since 2013, and he receives $5,232. Mr. Jones' salary is $186,219, not including benefits. IRS publishes payment amounts since CCEC is considered a nonprofit corporation.
EducationBemidji Pioneer

LETTER TO THE EDITOR: We should let the school board do their job

From early 2020 to the present, national, state and local officials have been faced with many challenging and, at times, contentious issues. In addition, health care officials, agencies and providers have been tirelessly working to develop treatments for COVID-19. Along with policies to appropriately utilize and dispense the available treatment options, they are delivering frontline care to all, including seemingly endless hospital and ICU care, as well vaccinating those willing to receive the vaccine.
Advocacycitizensjournal.us

Teacher Boasts He Has 180 Days To Turn Students Into ‘Revolutionaries’ But Doesn’t Want To Explain To Project Veritas

A public school teacher in California has boasted of his work in using the 180 days of a public school year to turn students into “revolutionaries.”. The undercover interview was obtained by Project Veritas, James O’Keefe’s journalistic organization that obtains exclusive interviews undercover, and reveals some stunning comments. See the...
Frederick, SDSidney Herald

Pastor Al: my church or yours

In the beginning, I didn’t like church. Oh, I liked churches, the stained glass, high ceilings and architecture, just not an hour of it and certainly not with glowering, impersonal overlords in the pulpit, which is how I viewed my first ministers as a kid. Pastor Al changed that. I...
ReligionRegister-Guard

Guest View: Objective human values we all cherish

Charles H. Jones (Guest View, Aug. 21) maintains that the expression “‘morality derives from God’ [is the] logical equivalent [of] ’atheists are immoral’” and thus claims that to hold to traditional theism is in itself a claim to moral superiority. How fortunate we are that it is not so!. Christian...
Fauquier County, VAFauquier Times-Democrat

LETTER: An open letter to anti-mask parents

I am sorry the [Fauquier County] School Board’s decision to require masks in schools upset you, but that doesn’t give you the right to harass those tasked with implementing the decision. Masking on buses is a federal mandate -- failure to comply could mean a $25,000 fine for the county. The bus drivers didn’t make this decision, and bullying them won’t change the rule, though it may lead to an even greater shortage of bus drivers. If you don’t want your child to wear a mask on the bus, you have the option to drive them to school.
Wyoming Statecchwyo.org

CCH response to GNR Medicaid Repayment Article

September 1, the Gillette News Record published an article discussing the $1,500,000 Medicaid repayment settlement CCH entered into with the State of Wyoming for the Summer Kids Program over billing the State's Medicaid program from 2015-2019. This announcement, discussion, and vote took place at the monthly board meeting on August, 26. CCH has also entered into a three year corporate integrity agreement. The Board of Trustees and CCH want to thank the State for bringing their concerns to our attention. The cooperation from CCH during the audit was something that was commended on by the State.
ReligionPosted by
The Atascadero News

Be Judge-Free By Elizabeth Rowley

Mother Teresa said that “If you judge people, you have no time to love them.”. Having a fixed view of others that is anything less than the brilliant, radiant sparkly goodness they came here to be reflects how we feel about ourselves. (Your perception of me is a reflection of you.) Being judgmental creates a complex of superiority and infers the object being judged as inferior or unworthy. Everyone is worthy of God’s love. We are called to love all people. I’m not talking about codependency, but radiant unconditional love.
Public SafetyIslands Sounder

Unhappy with OIFR board of commissioners | Letter to the Editor

Thank you Orcas Fire Rescue, for the excellent job done on Saturday’s wildland fire. Your quick actions led to another successful operation. Now rewind to last Monday night, at the Board of Fire Commissioners (BOFC) meeting, where one commissioner said the board may need to consider a reduction in force (lay-offs). Seriously? Note that there are only two paid FF/EMS responders on duty at any given time, 24/7. The (full-time paid) firefighters and paramedics were also accused of being self-serving and “like Jimmy Hoffa.”
Bedford, MAPosted by
The Bedford Citizen

Letter to the Editor: A Bedford Memory about Hurricane Katrina

Katrina actually affected a much larger area of the south, including Mississippi. What may not be remembered is that Bedford citizens also put together a small donation of approximately $600.00 that was given to the people of Pass Christian, Mississippi to help in the restoration of their town arboretum which was completely destroyed by Katrina. I believe that the modest funds were used to replace some of the signage in the reconstructed arboretum.
Moorhead, MNINFORUM

Letter: Criticism of Moorhead School Board member was misplaced

A recent TV news story showed a man speaking against one of the Moorhead school board members for not participating in the pledge to the flag ritual prior to board meetings. He emphasized that such behavior sets a bad example for children in the classroom. One can only imagine how many children are glued to the TV for school board meetings. However, he had more to say.

Comments / 0

Community Policy