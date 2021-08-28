Letter to the Editor: re “A Salute to Ginny Packer, Founding Board Member of The Bedford Citizen”

On my way to pay my taxes last year, I fell down a rabbit hole with tunnels going in all directions. One of those tunnels led me to the CCEC director (Greg Jones) and his board. My data on the board is from the website nonprofitlight.com. These dollar amounts are yearly. Board member information is as follows: Wes Barron receives $27,106 has served for more than 20 years, Kyle Griffith gets $27,529 and has served for 14 years, Jim Tarrant receives $27,962 and has served since 2005, Keith Youngblood since 2007 and secures $20,630, Wayne Shamblin receives $8,471 and has served since 2013, Bruce Bradley, tenure is unknown but, he gets $6,898 and Rob Trimble has served since 2013, and he receives $5,232. Mr. Jones' salary is $186,219, not including benefits. IRS publishes payment amounts since CCEC is considered a nonprofit corporation.