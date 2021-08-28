PORT OF HUENEME, CA“An Exciting Day For Clean Air”

PORT OF HUENEME, CA, – When a blueprint is created, it identifies and outlines a plan of action with the big picture in mind. In the case of the Port of Hueneme, their “blueprint project” known as SPARC (Sustainable Power Advancement & Resiliency for our Community) was created to chart a pathway to zero emission operations which is the Port’s overall long-term goal for air quality improvement and climate change adaptation. The plan will include an attainable timeline for the complete transition to a zero emission Port operation.