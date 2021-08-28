Cancel
Minneapolis, MN

Vagueness on ballot ill-serves Minneapolis voters

By Editorial
Minneapolis Star Tribune
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith a momentous decision coming before voters on the Nov. 2 ballot, the Minneapolis City Council has opted to give them less information. Earlier this month the council voted 12 to 1 for an explanatory note that would have provided critical information about the ballot question that would dismantle and replace the Police Department. But after losing a lawsuit challenging that note, council members reversed themselves, voting 9 to 4 in support of a ballot question without any explanatory note, overriding a mayoral veto to do so.

