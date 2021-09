Want to jump straight to the answer? The best mortgage lender for most people is definitely New American Funding. Most prospective homebuyers understand that their income and credit score combine to have a significant impact on whether or not their mortgage application is approved. They also know that their income and credit score both go a long way toward determining the interest rate on their mortgage. However, what many prospective homebuyers don’t realize is that there is another number that plays just as big a role in the approval process; their debt-to-income ratio. In fact, many mortgage lenders will deny a loan application regardless of income or credit if the applicant’s debt-to-income ratio is above a certain threshold.