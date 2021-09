We have a confirmation, folks. Our prediction that Ben Barnes would be announcing the release of his own music on his birthday has come true. For months, and weeks fans have been speculating that Ben has been working on his own music. If you have been following Ben Barnes closely and watching all his cover videos on his Instagram, you could even say he’s been working on this for the last year or two. What really cemented the speculation even further was his Instagram post on August 16th which clearly meant he was telling us music was coming.