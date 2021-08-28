Cancel
Soccer

Soccer world awaits Messi’s PSG debut; Nice routs Bordeaux

By The Associated Press
Tacoma News Tribune
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith the timing of Lionel Messi's eagerly awaited debut for Paris Saint-Germain getting nearly all the attention, Nice got on with the business of winning with a 4-0 rout of Bordeaux in the French league on Saturday. Amine Gouiri continued his fine start to the season with two goals. The...

Soccer
Real Madrid F.C.
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Paris Saint-Germain F.C.
NewsBreak
Champions League
Soccer
FC Barcelona
NewsBreak
Sports
Soccer
A.S. Roma F.C.
NewsBreak
Soccer
Country
Netherlands
Related
SoccerPosted by
Daily Herald

PSG forward Icardi's injury could impact Messi debut

PARIS -- Paris Saint-Germain forward Mauro Icardi was due for a scan Saturday after injuring his right shoulder in a French league game against Brest. The Argentina international was substituted late in PSG's 4-2 victory on Friday night after landing on his shoulder. He was grimacing as he left the field for the locker room.
SoccerInternational Business Times

Messi Close To Debut But PSG Preoccupied By Mbappe Future

Lionel Messi could make his hotly anticipated debut for Paris Saint-Germain against Reims in Champagne country on Sunday but it is Kylian Mbappe who is the centre of all the attention just now amid ongoing speculation about his future. Messi has not featured in either of PSG's two Ligue 1...
SoccerFOX Sports

No fans allowed for Nice's home league game against Bordeaux

PARIS (AP) — Nice's home match with Bordeaux will be played without supporters on Saturday, following fan violence in the team's previous league game against Marseille. The LFP said in a statement late Wednesday that no fans will be allowed to attend the league game, which starts at 5 p.m.
SoccerYardbarker

PSG’s Early Possible Starting 11 for the Ligue 1 Fixture Against Reims — Lionel Messi to Debut?

After a long wait, Lionel Messi could soon be making his Paris Saint-Germain debut in the team’s upcoming Ligue 1 fixture against Reims. One recent report noted that PSG’s plan is for Messi to make his first appearance with the team in this upcoming match barring any setbacks. The likes of Marquinhos, Neymar and Leandro Paredes could also be available for this fixture should they put out keen showings in upcoming training sessions.
SoccerPosted by
AFP

Messi makes PSG debut as Mbappe steals the show

Lionel Messi came on as a substitute to make his Paris Saint-Germain debut on Sunday but Kylian Mbappe stole the show by scoring both goals in a 2-0 win against Reims in Ligue 1. Messi, wearing the number 30 jersey, came off the bench in the 66th minute to replace Neymar at the Stade Auguste-Delaune, where fans in the sell-out 21,000 crowd had earlier chanted his name as he emerged to warm up. The Argentine had not played since arriving in Paris from Barcelona almost three weeks ago, his last appearance in any game dating back to the Copa America final on July 11, when he led his country to victory against Brazil. The six-time Ballon d'Or winner will have to wait for his first goal with his new club, and his first start, which could come when PSG host Clermont in their next match on September 11.
SoccerPosted by
ClutchPoints

When will Lionel Messi make his PSG debut?

Lionel Messi has yet to make his PSG debut after joining the club from Barcelona in one of the most historic transfers ever. However, it looks as the Argentine could be in line for his first appearance for the Ligue 1 giants next weekend against Reims, per PSG boss Mauricio Pochettino:
SoccerTribal Football

Watch: See Messi's debut with PSG - and from pitchside

Former Barcelona captain Messi made his debut for PSG as a second-half substitute in victory at Reims on Sunday. Here we follow Messi in the build-up, from traveling to the stadium, to his time on the bench through to pitchside coverage of highlights of the midfielder when in possession on the night.
Premier LeagueCBS Sports

Soccer live streams: How to watch weekend's best matches on TV, including Messi's PSG debut, Liverpool-Chelsea

The European club soccer season is in full swing with all of the major leagues now underway. Action is already heating up in the Premier League, Serie A, La Liga and Bundesliga, while plenty of eyes are on France where Lionel Messi and PSG hope to run away with every trophy this season. As we head into the final weekend of club soccer before the September international break, let's rank the five matches you keep an eye. Also, we've tossed some notables around the globe to watch over the next few days.
SoccerWorld Soccer Talk

Kluivert opens Nice account as Messi set to make PSG debut

Paris (AFP) – Justin Kluivert scored his first Nice goal and set up another in a 4-0 thrashing of Bordeaux in Ligue 1 on Saturday, while Mauricio Pochettino said Lionel Messi would likely make his Paris Saint-Germain debut later this weekend. Kluivert, son of former Netherlands forward Patrick Kluivert, made...
Soccer101.9 KELO-FM

Soccer-Messi comes on as second-half sub to make PSG debut in Ligue 1

REIMS, France (Reuters) – Lionel Messi came on as a second-half substitute to make his debut with Paris St Germain in a Ligue 1 game against Stade de Reims at the Auguste Delaune stadium on Sunday. The Argentina forward, who joined PSG from Barcelona on a two-year contract earlier this...
MLSchatsports.com

James' harsh handball at Liverpool-Chelsea, Messi's PSG debut, Man United poor before Ronaldo's return

This weekend saw Lionel Messi play for a new club (weird), Manchester United flatter to deceive (not weird), Juventus struggle without the United-bound Cristiano Ronaldo (not his fault) and Arsenal learn more humbling lessons, this time against Manchester City. (We expected that, right?) There were big wins for Barcelona, Real Madrid and Milan, a big controversy at Liverpool vs. Chelsea, and a ton of fun from an unlikely source: Jose Mourinho's Roma.
SoccerPosted by
SPORTbible

Lionel Messi's PSG Debut Smashed Ligue One Viewing Figures

Lionel Messi's Paris Saint-Germain debut was the most-watched Ligue One fixture in the history of TV fixtures in France. After signing on a free transfer following his shock departure from Barcelona, the six-time Ballon d'Or winner played his first game for his new employers in a 2-0 win over Reims.
SoccerPosted by
ClutchPoints

Lionel Messi’s PSG debut breaks insane record

Lionel Messi finally made his debut with PSG on Sunday after securing a shocking move from Barcelona. By no surprise, Messi received a warm welcome when he came on as a substitute in the second half in a 2-0 victory against Reims. Although the Argentinian didn’t manage to bag a goal, there was no shortage of viewers. But, not in France. Back in Spain, where Lionel Messi is still an icon.

