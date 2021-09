It’s fight week in Las Vegas once again and while it may not be the fight many had planned on seeing, it’s still one that demands your attention. Former eight-division champion Manny Pacquiao will make the walk to the ring for the first time in two years when he takes on WBA welterweight titleholder Yordenis Ugas in the main event of a PBC on Fox PPV event. Pacquiao was originally scheduled to take on unified champion Errol Spence Jr., but Spence suffered a torn retina in training camp and was forced to withdraw. Of note, Ugas’ original opponent for the card also suffered an injury and was forced to withdraw, making this new main event almost destined.