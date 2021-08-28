Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

Arapahoe Basin Ski Area opens new section of Wheels Up mountain bike trail

By Antonio Olivero
Summit Daily News
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Friday, Aug. 27, Arapahoe Basin Ski Area announced on social media that the new section of the Wheels Up mountain bike trail is now open. A-Basin Chief Operating Officer Alan Henceroth said in a blog post last week the Wheels Up Trail was almost complete. “The bridges are in...

www.summitdaily.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mountain Bike#Ski Area#Mountain Lodge#Bike Trail#The Wheels Up Trail#No Name#Wheels Up
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Related
Summit County, COSummit Daily News

No Barriers Summit brings accessibly event to Arapahoe Basin Ski Area

This year’s No Barriers Summit takes place at Arapahoe Basin Ski Area from Saturday, Aug. 28, through Monday, Aug. 30. Co-founded by Erik Weihenmayer, the first blind person to reach the summit of Mount Everest, the two-day event has performers that celebrate accessibility, inclusion and empowerment. The first day includes...
Bicycleswrnjradio.com

Free Boy’s Mountain Bike

I have a FREE boy’s 24″ Mongoose mountain bike. It’s a used bike that needs a tune up and new tires. Phone: 973-927-2289 Please call days from 10AM – 3PM for pick up.
Loveland, COSummit Daily News

Loveland Ski Area announces pricing for winter season

Loveland Ski Area announced its prices for new and renewed passes for the 2021-22 winter ski and ride season Monday, Aug. 23. Loveland’s season pass for adults ages 23-39 is priced at $499 for new pass holders and $459 for renewals. Those prices dip to $369 and $339 for skiers ages 15-22 and to $199 and $189 for children ages 6-14. Individuals that are 70 years old or older can get a pass for $139, regardless of if they are an existing or new passholder. Kids under 5 can get a pass for free.
TravelPosted by
AFP

Mountain biking rivals skiing in Austria as Alps warm

A village in the Austrian Alps known for its family-friendly ski resort has been forced to adapt to waning snow due to climate change, turning to a new downhill sport -- mountain biking. Bikers as young as three ride over landscaped jumps and curved forest trails, breathing new life into Sankt Corona am Wechsel, around an hour's drive from Vienna, and offering a model for other struggling resorts. "We used to be a 100 percent winter destination. Now, we have to think about climate change, and summers are booming," said Karl Morgenbesser, who runs the adventure park in Sankt Corona. As the coronavirus pandemic increases enthusiasm for outdoor activities, many Austrians hope mountain biking and other summer sports can make up for winter losses in the Alpine nation, where skiing accounts for around three percent of the GDP.
Frisco, COSummit Daily News

Frisco Nordic Center passes now on sale for winter season

The Frisco Nordic Center is now selling season passes and offering a discount to those who purchase their passes prior to Nov. 15. The Nordic Center, which is home to 27 kilometers of Nordic ski trails and 10 kilometers of snowshoe trails, is scheduled to open Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 25. In a news release, town of Frisco spokesperson Veronika Hewitt said the Nordic Center plans to operate this winter in a more traditional capacity, which allows guests to purchase passes and rent skis inside. Last year, pass sales and rentals were moved outside of the building to comply with COVID-19 public health restrictions.
Lifestylesingletracks.com

16 Fresh Mountain Bike Trails, Including New Lift-Served Bike Parks, Opened This Month

E.T. – Extra Terrestrial (North Bend, Washington): Evergreen Mountain Bike Alliance opened this fast and flowy ripper at Tiger Mountain this summer. Frost Fire Park (Walhall, North Dakota): It’s 2021, so why not open a bike park in North Dakota? Frost Fire offers multiple lift-served downhill trails, and the park boasts 350ft. of vertical drop from top to bottom.
Truckee, CAthetahoeweekly.com

Easy Mountain Bike Trails: Truckee

Federal, state and local trails or parks may be closed due to fire danger or air quality impacts. Check conditions before visiting. Editor’s Note: Priya will explore easy trails in the Tahoe Basin in upcoming editions. The Tahoe Sierra has some of the best mountain biking in the country, much...
Marquette, MIUPMATTERS

Bike park now open at Marquette Mountain Resort

Marquette, Mich. (WJMN) – Marquette Mountain Resort now offers a new lift-access riding option for mountain biking enthusiasts. Bikers are able to hook their bike to a chair lift and ascend to seven different trails ranging in moderate to extremely difficult. The resort also offers specialty Enduo Comp 29ers bikes available for guests to rent and test out to explore new techniques and challenge yourself. Guests may reserve bike rentals on marquettemountain.com.
Tucson, AZPosted by
Victoria Nogales

Tucson offers mountain bike trails for newcomer to advanced riders

TUCSON, AZ - Experience the outdoor activities is one of the things you can do when you have free time. From the many outdoor activities that can be done in Tucson, trying mountain biking is one option that is worth trying. Whether you're a beginner or advanced, get your mountain bike ready and explore the trails available for various difficulty levels in Tucson below.
Vail, COPosted by
InsiderFamilies

Vail Mountain Slated to Open on November 12th for 2021-2022 Ski Season

Views from the ski slopes of Vail Mountain.(Photo by Liana Moore.) On August 26th Vail Resorts announced scheduled opening dates across all of its North American resorts. Almost buried in the announcement was the planned date of November 12 to open Vail Mountain, alongside Breckenridge. This is notable, as it would be the earliest opening of Vail Mountain ever, and two weeks before Thanksgiving.
Chisholm, MNcbs3duluth.com

Redhead Mountain Bike Park begins fundraising for trail expansion

CHISHOLM, MN -- On the Iron Range mine pits are part of the landscape. It's what's done with them when they're no longer in use that creates a future for what once was. That has been the goal behind the Redhead Mountain Bike Park in Chisholm and now organizers are looking for the community's help to extend the trails and continue sharing the history of mining.
Summit County, COSummit Daily News

Bluebird Backcountry Ski Area to open 12 new runs, 4 new skin tracks this winter

Bluebird Backcountry Ski Area announced this week that the ski area north of Summit County will have 12 new runs and four new skin tracks. Bluebird Backcountry is located on Bear Mountain near Kremmling. In the announcement, the ski area said more than 50 volunteers and sawyers helped during the ski area’s Gladefest event earlier this summer to thin out the forest for the new runs. Those runs will include six new advanced options on the mountain’s north face.
Florida StatePosted by
Orlando Sentinel

Florida Fresh Air: Soldiers Creek Park in Seminole County has mountain bike trails, short hike

At first glance, Soldiers Creek Park seems geared toward softball and baseball with six fields, batting cages and room for plenty of fans. With sponsorship from sports gear company Boombah, the 25-acre space in Seminole County is geared toward hosting tournaments and multiple games simultaneously. The park also invites players to practice and test their skills. Just in the shadow of the sports ...
LifestylePosted by
Only In New Hampshire

An Easy But Gorgeous Hike, The Ellis River Ski Trail Leads To A Little-Known River In New Hampshire

Got a pair of snowshoes and a hankering for some exhilarating activity? Head to the Ellis River Ski Trail! Mainly used by cross-country skiers in New Hampshire’s snow-covered months, it’s about a four-mile loop considered easy to moderate. The views of the Ellis River and surrounding forest are superb, especially with snow-dusted pines and tall […] The post An Easy But Gorgeous Hike, The Ellis River Ski Trail Leads To A Little-Known River In New Hampshire appeared first on Only In Your State.
Kingsport, TNwjhl.com

Trail Team 11: New trail & improvements coming to Bays Mountain

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – Bays Mountain is one of the most well-known outdoor activity spots in our region. From mountain biking to hiking, to visiting the museum and the animals, there is something for everyone. To help make sure everyone can see some of the best views in the region,...
BicyclesFort Wayne Journal Gazette

Marin Mountain Bikes recalls mountain bicycles

Marin Mountain Bikes recalls mountain bicycles due to the bottom bracket can break during use, causing the user to lose control, posing fall and crash hazards. Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled bicycles and contact Marin Bikes for instructions on receiving a free replacement bottom bracket and scheduling a free repair.

Comments / 0

Community Policy