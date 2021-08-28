Cancel
Chowan County, NC

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Chowan, Pasquotank, Perquimans by NWS

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-28 18:58:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-28 19:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Chowan; Pasquotank; Perquimans A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 730 PM EDT FOR SOUTH CENTRAL PASQUOTANK...SOUTHERN PERQUIMANS AND SOUTHEASTERN CHOWAN COUNTIES At 658 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Valhalla to 7 miles south of Weeksville, moving southeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to trees and powerlines. Locations impacted include Hertford, Winfall, Burgess, Nixonton, Snug Harbor, Bob White Fork, Stevenson Point, Symonds Creek, Forestburg, Jacocks, Harvey Point, Somerset and Drummond Point. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

