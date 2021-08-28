Bears at Titans preseason final score: Justin Fields, Jesper Horsted lead Chicago past Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- The Chicago Bears wrapped up the 2021 NFL preseason in Nashville on Saturday night, as they defeated the Tennessee Titans, 27-24. With no Andy Dalton, first-round pick Justin Fields got the start. The majority of the first two quarters were uneventful for Chicago's offense, but the former Ohio State star did lead a six-play, 78-yard drive in the final two minutes which was capped by a very impressive 20-yard touchdown throw to Jesper Horsted. Fields finished Friday night's game having completed 7 of 10 passes for 54 yards and one touchdown.