Severe Weather Statement issued for Gratiot by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-28 18:58:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-28 19:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Prepare immediately for large hail and deadly cloud to ground lightning. Seek shelter inside a well-built structure. Stay away from windows. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Gratiot A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 730 PM EDT FOR NORTHEASTERN GRATIOT COUNTY At 658 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Alma to 6 miles east of Ithaca, moving northeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. These severe storms will be near Breckenridge around 720 PM EDT. Other locations impacted by these severe thunderstorms include Wheeler and North Star. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH