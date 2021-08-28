Cancel
Pima County, AZ

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Pima by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-28 15:58:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-28 17:00:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Pima The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Pima County in southeastern Arizona * Until 500 PM MST. * At 356 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located near Sabino Canyon Recreation Area, or 9 miles northeast of Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, moving west at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Tucson, Oro Valley, Marana, Casas Adobes, Drexel Heights, Flowing Wells, Tanque Verde, South Tucson, Tortolita, Sabino Canyon Recreation Area, Catalina State Park, and Catalina Foothills. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

