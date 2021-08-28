Cancel
Coffee County, AL

Special Weather Statement issued for Coffee, Dale, Geneva, Henry, Houston by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-29 07:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-28 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Coffee; Dale; Geneva; Henry; Houston Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Dale, Henry, Coffee, northern Geneva and northwestern Houston Counties through 700 PM CDT At 559 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Abbeville to near Slocomb. Movement was northwest at 25 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Daleville, Elba, Abbeville, Enterprise, Headland, Fort Rucker, Ozark, Dothan, Hartford, Taylor, Midland City, Level Plains, Slocomb, Newton, New Brockton, Ariton, Pinckard, Kinsey, Lee and Malvern. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Special Weather Statement#Dale Henry Coffee
