Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Richmond, VA

Car slams into Richmond laundromat

By WTVR CBS 6 Web Staff
Posted by 
WTVR CBS 6
WTVR CBS 6
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YfQie_0bg0lOcW00

RICHMOND, Va. -- No serious injuries were reported after a car crashed into a laundromat on Richmond’s Southside Saturday afternoon.

Fire officials said the driver of a Toyota Avalon accidentally hit the gas when they were trying to brake.

As a result, that driver plowed into the Coin Laundry on Jahnke Road.

A city building inspector was checking the property to make sure the building was not structurally damaged.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip .

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
WTVR CBS 6

WTVR CBS 6

14K+
Followers
3K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Richmond, Virginia news and weather from WTVR CBS 6, updated throughout the day.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Richmond, VA
Crime & Safety
Richmond, VA
Government
Richmond, VA
Traffic
City
Richmond, VA
Local
Virginia Government
Local
Virginia Accidents
Richmond, VA
Accidents
Local
Virginia Traffic
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#The Coin Laundry
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Toyota
News Break
Politics
Related

Comments / 0

Community Policy