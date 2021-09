We are fully aware that many members within our own community have a very anti-Epic Games Store opinion (we’re just getting this point out of the way quickly). It’s hard to deny though, that following the launch of EGS back in late 2018, it has quickly found a means of representing, arguably, the first true competitor to Steam’s near-monopoly on the PC digital gaming platform. – Admittedly, one of the biggest factors in the Epic Games Store’s success is the fact that they have regularly offered its member’s free games to own and keep forever. In fact, even as I write this now, you can grab a copy of ‘Yooka-Laylee’ for absolutely nothing!