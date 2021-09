Austin (WBAP/KLIF) – Two Democrat Texas state senators have launched the first challenge to what is expected to be a fierce fight over redistricting. Governor Greg Abbott is expected to call a 3rd special session on redistricting but in a lawsuit filed Wednesday, Senators Roland Gutierrez and Sarah Eckhardt argue that the Texas constitution does not allow lawmakers to meet in special session to draw up state House and Senate legislative maps. They want the courts to do it instead.