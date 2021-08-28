Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Ravens RB J.K. Dobbins carted off with knee injury

By Mike Florio
NBC Sports
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs the Ravens go for a record winning streak in meaningless games, they’ve sustained a potentially very meaningful injury. Running back J.K. Dobbins left via cart after suffering a knee injury in the first quarter of Saturday night’s game against Washington. Dobbins got sandwiched between cornerback Jimmy Moreland and linebacker...

profootballtalk.nbcsports.com

Comments / 1

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gus Edwards
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Ravens Rb J K Dobbins
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLNBC Sports

Report: Ravens RB J.K. Dobbins out for season with torn ACL

The Ravens' worst fear has come true. An MRI test confirmed starting running back J.K. Dobbins is out for the season with a torn left ACL after ramming into Washington cornerback Jimmy Moreland on Saturday night, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported on Sunday. The play marred what was an otherwise dominant...
NFLBaltimore Times

Exploring options for Ravens to replace J.K. Dobbins

The Baltimore Ravens suffered a major setback when starting running back J.K. Dobbins tore his ACL in the team’s final preseason game. Dobbins flashed as a rookie last season when he gained 805 yards (6 yards per carry) and scored nine touchdowns. Ravens head coach John Harbaugh opened up about...
NFL247Sports

J.K. Dobbins releases heartfelt message after season-ending injury

This was supposed to be the year for JK Dobbins. The second-year pro out of Ohio State was poised for a lead role in the Baltimore Ravens backfield. Sky-high expectations and a multitude of hype surrounded Dobbins, but he had the talent to exceed even the loftiest goals. But injuries...
NFLPosted by
On3.com

Green Bay Packers sign surprise cut off waiver wire

The Green Bay Packers are bringing back a surprise cut from yesterday. Today, NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero announced that the Packers have re-signed quarterback Kurt Benkert to their practice squad. Originally, Pelissero mentioned that the Packers planned to bring Benkert back if he wasn’t claimed. Luckily, the former Virginia quarterback...
NFLAOL Corp

Raiders Reportedly Releasing Former First Round Pick

Just a few months ago, the Las Vegas Raiders added a familiar face to their roster this offseason, signing safety Karl Joseph to a new deal. After leaving the Raiders for one year with the Cleveland Browns, Joseph eventually made his return to the team. It was a move that clearly received Jon Gruden‘s approval.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Former NFL Quarterback Has Been Released From Prison

Former Indianapolis Colts quarterback Art Schlichter spent roughly a decade in prison because of a huge ticket scheme. It wasn’t until this summer that he was released from the Trumbull Correctional Institution in Ohio. Schlichter, the No. 4 overall pick in the 1982 NFL Draft, became eligible for parole on...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Bucs OC Byron Leftwich’s Latest Comment Should Scare The NFL

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are gearing up for a title-defending run in 2021. And according to third-year offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich, Tom Brady and the Bucs’ offense are well-equipped to accomplish that goal. With all 11 starters returning from last year’s Super Bowl winning offense, Leftwich says Brady and his...
NFLPosted by
Fox Sports Radio

Dolphins Will Move On From Tua Tagovailoa the First Chance They Get

Jason Smith: "If (the Dolphins) wanted to make sure everybody knew Tua was their guy, they would have gone out in a bigger defense after the latest Deshaun Watson storyline came out. But they didn't. Why? Because they still want to move on. There is still a faction of the Miami Dolphins who don't believe he is their quarterback and want to go after Deshaun Watson, or another guy if he becomes available. Too many times we have seen 'the Dolphins are in on this quarterback, and this quarterback, and this quarterback...' Why? You already have a guy! Nobody else is doing that, but the Dolphins keep doing it. They will kick Tua to the curve as soon as they can. This wasn't a public endorsement, this was behind closed doors 'hey Tua is our guy, so let's move forward with that.' Players are smart, they know. You can't snowball these guys and say something in private when they know publicly there are stories of them wanting a new quarterback. At least some, if not a large portion of the Dolphins front office and ownership want a quarterback, which means, there is going to be a new quarterback."
NFLNBC Sports

Three-time Super Bowl winner David Patten dies at 47

Former Patriots wide receiver David Patten has died at the age of 47. Patten’s manager Sam Gordon confirmed Patten’s death with multiple outlets on Friday morning. Gordon did not share any details, but the South Carolina Highway Patrol said, via The State, that Patten was killed in an accident while riding his motorcycle in Columbia on Thursday night.
NFLFOX Sports

Should the Dolphins move on from Tua Tagovailoa? Colin Cowherd weighs in

The rumor mill continues to turn, and this time, it's pointing to the Magic City. Speculation swirled Monday regarding the Miami Dolphins' potential interest in Deshaun Watson, who, after months of speculation about his future in Houston, was kept on the Texans' 53-man roster as the league's Tuesday cut deadline passed.
NFLYardbarker

Why the 49ers Retained Jalen Hurd

Jalen Hurd made it onto the 53 man roster of the San Francisco 49ers. He somehow survived being cut despite being healthy for barely a handful of practices and one preseason game. However, Kyle Shanahan views him as one of their six best wide receivers. A claim like that is...
NFLNBC Sports

Belichick releases heartfelt statement on David Patten's death

Former New England Patriots wide receiver David Patten died Thursday at the age of 47. A motorcycle accident was the cause of his death, per The State, a newspaper in Patten's native South Carolina. Many of Patten's former Patriots teammates shared their condolences and fond memories of the three-time Super...
NFLPosted by
Yardbarker

Raiders LB Denzel Perryman thinking about getting vaccinated because he doesn't like being an 'outcast'

The COVID-19 protocols the NFL and NFLPA agreed on for the 2021 season give players an incentive to get vaccinated. Those rules and restrictions have made at least one player reconsider his stance on getting the shots. Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman told reporters that he doesn't enjoy feeling like an outcast in the team's facility because he is unvaccinated.
NFLNBC Sports

Seahawks work out Daren Bates, Kamal Martin

The Seahawks are looking at bringing in some additional depth at linebacker. Per Field Yates of ESPN, Seattle has hosted a workout for Daren Bates and Kamal Martin. Bates has been a special teams standout in his career, having entered the league as an undrafted free agent back in 2013. He’s been with Tennessee for the last four seasons, appearing in 13 games for the Titans last year. He’s also spent time with the Texans, Raiders, and Rams. Bates played 66 percent of Tennessee’s special teams snaps in 2020.

Comments / 0

Community Policy