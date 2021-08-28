Cancel
Presidential Election

Pollsters confront tough survey landscape after 2020 flubs

The Hill
The Hill
 6 days ago
Academic and nonpartisan pollsters surveying voters ahead of key election contests this year are trying new technology and massaging their existing methodology in hopes of correcting the errors that led them to underestimate Donald Trump ’s level of support in the 2020 election. But those pollsters on the front lines...

