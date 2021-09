CENTREVILLE — A service to honor the lives of military personnel who were tragically killed at the Kabul, Afghanistan airport, on Thursday, Aug. 26 was held on Sunday evening in Centreville. The non-denominational ceremony, paid tribute to the 13 U.S. military personnel — 11 U.S. Marines, 1 U.S. Army Staff Sergeant, and 1 U.S. Navy Medic — who died along with 60 Afghan refugees who had been waiting to be airlifted out of Afghanistan, since the group known as the Taliban had seized control of the country more than a week earlier.