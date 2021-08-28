The Umbrella Academy Cast Announces Official Season 3 Wrap
The Umbrella Academy Cast Calls Filming on Season 3 a Wrap. The third season of The Umbrella Academy is not far away. Recently, showrunner Steve Blackman took up to his socials to share a video featuring the Umbrella Academy cast announcing that the upcoming season is in the cans. The video sees Elliott Page (who coincidentally sports a T-shirt lettering “written and directed by the Wachowski sisters”), Tom Hopper, David Castañeda, Robert Sheehan, Aidan Gallagher, Emmy Raver-Lampman and Justin H. Min in addition to Ritu Arya and Colm Feore.www.superherohype.com
Comments / 0