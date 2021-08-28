Mother of missing graduate student asks for community’s support

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WCIA)–Authorities need your helping locating a missing student. 25-year-old Jelani J.J. Day is a graduate student at Illinois State University. His mother says the last time family heard from him was on Monday. They made attempts to locate him but were unsucessful. Day also did not show up to class the past several days. On Thursday, Peru Police found Day’s car in a wooded area. Day’s family is asking for anyone with information to talk.