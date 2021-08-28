Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Illinois State

Mother of missing graduate student asks for community’s support

WCIA
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WCIA)–Authorities need your helping locating a missing student. 25-year-old Jelani J.J. Day is a graduate student at Illinois State University. His mother says the last time family heard from him was on Monday. They made attempts to locate him but were unsucessful. Day also did not show up to class the past several days. On Thursday, Peru Police found Day’s car in a wooded area. Day’s family is asking for anyone with information to talk.

www.wcia.com

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bloomington, IL
Crime & Safety
State
Illinois State
City
Peru, IL
City
Bloomington, IL
Local
Illinois Education
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
Peru, IL
Education
Peru, IL
Crime & Safety
Bloomington, IL
Education
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Wcia#Illinois State University
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Education
Related
HealthPosted by
Reuters

Japan PM Suga to back vaccine minister Kono to succeed him

TOKYO, Sept 4 (Reuters) - Japan's outgoing Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga will back the popular minister in charge of the nation's vaccination rollout, Taro Kono, to succeed him, Nippon News Network reported on Saturday. Political manoeuvring was heating up among potential candidates and ruling party grandees on Saturday, a day...
BusinessFOXBusiness

Apple indefinitely delays child safety features over privacy concerns

Apple announced that it will delay the rollout of much-publicized child safety features over privacy concerns, citing advocacy groups and customer feedback as the main factors in its decision. An update posted Sept. 3 on the Apple website said that the company has decided "to take additional time over the...
HealthNBC News

Moderna expected to miss Sept. 20 deadline for booster approval

WASHINGTON — U.S. regulators don’t expect to meet the Biden administration’s Sept. 20 timeline of making booster shots widely available to those who received the Moderna Covid vaccine, said a person familiar with the process. Top health officials informed the White House they will need more time to review the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy