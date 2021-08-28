Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Entertainment

Classic Ann Landers

By 4 min read
creators.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEditor's Note: Hundreds of Ann Landers' loyal readers have requested that newspapers continue to publish her columns. These letters originally appeared in 1999. Dear Ann Landers: A co-worker in my office told me she wanted to see a Broadway show. I have a friend, "Harry," who gets tickets for me. This co-worker (I'll call her "Mary") asked whether he could get her two good seats. She gave me the money, and I paid for the tickets. When I handed them to Mary, she said the seats weren't very good and asked for her money back. I called Harry and asked whether I could get a refund. He said, "Sorry, no. It's too late."

www.creators.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Medical Marijuana#Drugs#Nameless
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Related
Books & Literaturebuzzfeednews.com

9 Great Books In Paperback This Month

Having and Being Had by Eula Biss (Riverhead; out now) Biss has got to be one of the most varied essayists working in the form today; from 2009’s Notes From No Man’s Land to her breakout On Immunity, each book is a thoughtful and researched meditation on subjects as disparate as lynching to herd immunity. Her latest book is about class. Biss has more money now; she and her husband have bought a house in a gentrifying Chicago neighborhood. But what does it mean to actually acquire a room of one’s own? And at whose expense? Biss explores the way race and class affected writers like Virginia Woolf and Gertrude Stein and — herself. —Tomi Obaro (From "21 New Fall Books You Won't Want To Put Down")
Celebritiescentralrecorder.com

Christine Brown Bursting with joy at The Exciting News!

Sister Wives Christine Brown, star of the movie “The Last Song”, shares some exciting news for her fans. She returns to social media for the first time in a long time. “car confessions.”Christine is bursting with joy. Continue reading to learn more. Sister WivesChristine Brown, star of the Christine Brown...
Lander, WYcounty10.com

Community prayer garden dedicated in Lander Sunday

(Lander, WY) – A dedication ceremony was held on August 22nd for a new community prayer garden that was built off of Leedy Lane between the Holy Rosary Catholic Church and the Wyoming Catholic College residence halls. The Rosary Garden was created in memory of Christine Allen, a WCC student...
New Britain, CTBristol Press

FRIDAY FICKS: A tribute to 'Doc Scheer,' a centenarian who was a giver

A century. One hundred years. A long time to live. A century. One hundred miles. A long way to ride. I have cycled the distance, but not yet the years. My wife's uncle reached the century mark in August 2020 and passed away a few days later. You may remember Carol's uncle, a man affectionately known in this community as "Doc Scheer," a beloved and revered pediatrician who cared for generations of children in New Britain and central Connecticut.
EducationVulture

Close Reading the Reads of The Chair

If, as Flannery O’Connor once said, a good story resists paraphrase, then The Chair is well on its way to earning such a distinction. More than simply a chronicle of the trials and tribulations of Professor Ji-Yoon Kim (Sandra Oh), the newly minted chair of the flailing English department at fictional Pembroke College, the series delves into a vast array of territories: free speech, cancel culture, the rigid confines of academia, and the nuances of navigating the workplace as a person of color. Each of the show’s six episodes moves along at a brisk pace, but — fittingly for a story about a group of people who have dedicated their lives to the written word — The Chair’s literary references and allusions reveal another layer of textual richness, from the bookish in-jokes to the literal books spotted throughout the series.
creators.com

Where Are They Now?

Ever wonder what happened to the great ad icons of yesteryear?. We caught up with some of the advertising world's most-beloved spokesmen/women, animals/talking-food to find out how they'd been faring not only during COVID-19 but also during the long decades since the peak of their popularity. For a while, they'd...
Books & Literaturecountryliving.com

Our Sept. Front Porch Book Club Pick is 'Horse Girls'

Pull up a seat as we dive in to one book each month with the Country Living Front Porch Book Club, capping each month with a chat with the authors themselves. Our September 2021 selection is the essay collection "Horse Girls," edited by author Halimah Marcus. It was in the...
Books & Literaturequillette.com

Mrs. Dalloway: Secularism and Its Enchantments

1922 is one of those spooky years in the history of literature, when several revolutionary things seemed to be taking place at once. At the time, Virginia Woolf was still a minor figure in the publishing scene, but she was in the beginnings of her literary chrysalis. She had recently emerged from one of her gloomy moods, which had dogged her throughout the winter, and was awaiting proofs for Jacob’s Room (to be published in the fall). She had also started work on a short story called “Mrs. Dalloway in Bond Street”—the first chapter of what she hoped would be a new novel.
Musicclassical-music.com

Chopin: Piano Sonatas Nos 2 & 3; Mazurkas

Not all pianists are brave enough to pair Chopin’s two great sonatas on a single disc, but Javier Perianes dives right in. Perhaps he does so a little recklessly, for these are works that adorn some of the greatest piano recordings in the catalogue. Now in his early 40s, the Spanish pianist is a fine but seldom insightful artist, and he doesn’t have anything truly special to say about these masterpieces.
Societytheberkshireedge.com

J. PETER BERGMAN: Growing up has gotten old

How many times, as a child/as a man, did I face the question “What do you want to be when you grow up?” It must have been thousands of times; my answers never seemed to satisfy. “I want to be a famous writer.”. “A famous writer? What’s that?” seemed to...
Books & LiteratureBoston Globe

Paula Hawkins on reading mysteries and crime fiction

British author Paula Hawkins’s career was lagging, at best, when she gave fiction one more shot and published “The Girl on the Train” in 2015. The story of an alcoholic woman who thinks she’s seen a murder went on to sell more than 20 million copies and be adapted into a major film starring Emily Blunt. In her newest, “A Slow Fire Burning,” a young man is found gruesomely murdered on a houseboat. Hawkins divides her time between London and Edinburgh.
NFLUp and Coming Weekly

Jack London was right

Jack once said: “You can’t wait for inspiration. You have to go after it with a club.” t is possible that Jack came up with his admonition about the proper use of a club after hearing the nursery rhyme about Little Bunny Foo Foo. If you haven’t read “Call of the Wild” in the last 40 years, read it again. Excellent book filled with Alaskan gold rushers, city slickers falling into crevasses, mean dogs and wolves. Discover what Buck the Dog has been doing since 8th grade. Rumor has it that in the most recent edition Buck set sail on the Pequod with Ismael to chase Moby Dick. Maybe this time the whale will lose. Captain Ahab might win with the help of Buck.
Books & LiteraturePosted by
outsidemagazine

The Unexpected Joys of a Shabby Wildflower Guide

I first heard of the book seven years ago from Jack Turner, a bioregional essayist and retired Exum Mountain Guide living in Wyoming, at the foot of the Teton Range. He was talking about Henry David Thoreau—specifically, how climate scientists utilize Thoreau’s two-million-word journal from the 1850s as a reference, a kind of before-shit-hit-the-fan baseline, because it so dutifully and meticulously documents the arrivals and departures of birds, buds, ice, and the like. Turner riffed for a while on phenology, the study of cyclic and seasonal phenomena, and the ecophilosopher Paul Shepard, who claimed it was “what the mature naturalist finally comes to…a deeper understanding and a more refined sense of mystery.” Then he enthusiastically recommended A Field Guide to Rocky Mountain Wildflowers, published in 1963, written by John Craighead, Frank Craighead Jr., and Ray Davis.
Sierra Madre, CAcoloradoboulevard.net

See “Charlie Brown” in Sierra Madre

Only five more chances to see “You’re a Good Man Charlie Brown” (based on the comic strip “Peanuts” by Charles M. Schulz), in Sierra Madre Theatre’s first-ever outdoor production. Bring your whole Peanuts gang (or just yourself!) and a picnic. Charlie Brown and the Peanuts gang explore life’s great questions...

Comments / 0

Community Policy