Santa Cruz County, AZ

Flash Flood Warning issued for Santa Cruz by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-28 15:57:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-28 17:45:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Santa Cruz The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Southwestern Santa Cruz County in southeastern Arizona * Until 545 PM MST. * At 357 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across and south of Nogales. Between 1 and 1.75 inches of rain have fallen south of the International Border near Nogales in 15 to 30 minutes. This rainfall runoff will flow north into the washes that feed into the Nogales Wash that flow through the city of Nogales. Flash flooding is expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Nogales. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED

alerts.weather.gov

