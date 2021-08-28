Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for City of Manassas, City of Manassas Park, Fairfax, Fauquier by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-28 18:55:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-28 19:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: City of Manassas; City of Manassas Park; Fairfax; Fauquier; Loudoun; Prince William The National Weather Service in Sterling Virginia has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for South central Loudoun County in northern Virginia West central Fairfax County in northern Virginia Northeastern Fauquier County in northern Virginia The northwestern City of Manassas Park in northern Virginia Northwestern Prince William County in northern Virginia The western City of Manassas in northern Virginia * Until 745 PM EDT. * At 655 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Bull Run, or near Centreville, moving southwest at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damaging winds will cause some trees and large branches to fall. This could injure those outdoors, as well as damage homes and vehicles. Roadways may become blocked by downed trees. Localized power outages are possible. Unsecured light objects may become projectiles. * Locations impacted include Linton Hall, Bull Run, Haymarket, Manassas, Sudley, Gainesville, New Baltimore, Nokesville, Catharpin and Greenwich. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH