Severe Weather Statement issued for Bertie, Hertford, Northampton by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-28 18:55:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-28 19:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Bertie; Hertford; Northampton THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHWESTERN BERTIE SOUTHEASTERN NORTHAMPTON AND SOUTHWESTERN HERTFORD COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 700 PM EDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire.