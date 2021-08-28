Mattie's Call issued for 84-year-old man with dementia last seen in Druid Hills, APD says

Atlanta Police said a Mattie's Call has been issued for an 84-year-old man with dementia, who was last seen Saturday afternoon in Druid Hills.

Authorities said James Heerin was last seen around 2 p.m. at the 700-block of Lullwater Road NE in a Druid Hills neighborhood.

According to police, Heerin has white/gray hair and blue eyes. He is 6-feet tall and weighs 155 pounds. They said he was last seen wearing a golf shirt and Khaki pants.

If anyone has any information on Heerin's whereabouts, call 911 or contact the Atlanta Police Homicide/ Adult Missing Persons Unit at (404)546-4235.