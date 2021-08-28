Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Atlanta, GA

Mattie's Call issued for 84-year-old man with dementia last seen in Druid Hills, APD says

Posted by 
11Alive
11Alive
 6 days ago

Atlanta Police said a Mattie's Call has been issued for an 84-year-old man with dementia, who was last seen Saturday afternoon in Druid Hills.

Authorities said James Heerin was last seen around 2 p.m. at the 700-block of Lullwater Road NE in a Druid Hills neighborhood.

According to police, Heerin has white/gray hair and blue eyes. He is 6-feet tall and weighs 155 pounds. They said he was last seen wearing a golf shirt and Khaki pants.

If anyone has any information on Heerin's whereabouts, call 911 or contact the Atlanta Police Homicide/ Adult Missing Persons Unit at (404)546-4235.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46zujY_0bg0hVPX00

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
11Alive

11Alive

Atlanta, GA
30K+
Followers
6K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Atlanta local news

 https://www.11alive.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Druid Hills, GA
City
Atlanta, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Missing Person#Druid#Atlanta Police#Lrb 404 Rrb 546 4235
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Dementia
Related

Comments / 0

Community Policy