For the first time since September 2009, Virginia Tech defeated a top-ten team in front of a Lane Stadium crowd on Friday night, upsetting No. 10 North Carolina 17-10. In that game against the Hurricanes 12 years ago, the Hokies terrorized Miami quarterback Jacory Harris to the tune of three sacks, nine tackles for loss and one interception. On Friday night against the Tar Heels: Six sacks, nine tackles for loss and three picks for Justin Hamilton’s defense.