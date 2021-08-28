Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in

Museum may see new life under county's umbrella

By Kevin Wilson
Eastern New Mexico News
 6 days ago

CLOVIS — The museum serving as the legacy of former Clovis city employee Ardale “Pappy” Thornton may see new life under the umbrella of Curry County. County officials floated an idea about moving the contents of the museum at Ned Houk Park to a future county extension office at the Curry County Fairgrounds, and the reception was positive to the point officials with the city, county and High Plains Historical Foundation agreed to research how it could come to fruition.

www.easternnewmexiconews.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Museum#Parks And Recreation#Vandalism#Antique#Auction#Clovis#County#Facilities#Oldest House#Labatt
Related
Public SafetyPosted by
Reuters

New Zealand to criminalise attack planning after mall stabbing

WELLINGTON, Sept 4 (Reuters) - New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern vowed on Saturday to tighten counter-terrorism laws this month after a knife-wielding militant known to the authorities stabbed and wounded seven people in a supermarket. Police shot dead the 32-year-old attacker, a Sri Lankan national who had been convicted...
New Orleans, LAPosted by
The Associated Press

Hurricane Ida evacuees urged to return to New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — With power due back for almost all of New Orleans by next week, Mayor LaToya Cantrell strongly encouraged residents who evacuated because of Hurricane Ida to begin returning home. But outside the city, the prospects of recovery appeared bleaker, with no timeline on power restoration and homes and businesses in tatters.
Public HealthPosted by
Fox News

COVID-19 booster shots: Health agencies advise they need more data before issuing guidance

Health officials have advised the White House that regulators need more time to review necessary data before approving a COVID-19 booster shot plan. The guidance from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is that both agencies have so far only accumulated enough data to suggest that some individuals who received the Pfizer vaccine should get a booster shot.

Comments / 0

Community Policy