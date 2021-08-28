Museum may see new life under county's umbrella

CLOVIS — The museum serving as the legacy of former Clovis city employee Ardale “Pappy” Thornton may see new life under the umbrella of Curry County. County officials floated an idea about moving the contents of the museum at Ned Houk Park to a future county extension office at the Curry County Fairgrounds, and the reception was positive to the point officials with the city, county and High Plains Historical Foundation agreed to research how it could come to fruition.