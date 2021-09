Who hasn't Kodak Black had friction with in recent times? Ever since Donald Trump got him out of prison, Kodak Black has been acting kind of frantic. He's started feuds with several people and is currently in the midst of a back-and-forth with his day one, Jackboy. Earlier this year, he called out Lil Baby who he believed was jacking his style to a certain degree. Specifically, Kodak took issue with the fact that Lil Baby said that he invented the money spread.