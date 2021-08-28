Cancel
Military

Colorado Hoist Rescue Team Honored With Military Award For Technical Rescue On Crestone Needle

cbslocal.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article(CBS4) – A very unique Colorado rescue team traveled to Georgia to receive a very prestigious military award. Members of the Colorado Hoist Rescue Team accepted the DUSTOFF Association Rescue of the Year Award for a rescue they performed in 2020. In September of 2020, the Colorado Hoist Rescue Team,...

denver.cbslocal.com

Comments / 0

