Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Beauty & Fashion

Vanessa Hudgens Serves Major ’90s Grunge Vibes While Wearing an Oversized T-Shirt and Black Platform Boots

By Jacorey Moon
Posted by 
Footwear News
Footwear News
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GROuf_0bg0gVEU00

Vanessa Hudgens shows how to make grunge modern with her latest look.

The “High School Musical” actress posted a photo set of her and her friends visiting the wizarding world of Harry Potter. For the ensemble, Hudgens sported a very ’90s grunge-inspired ‘fit. The look featured an oversized T-shirt with a pair of shorts underneath the T-shirt. She accessorized the look with a burgundy hat, a set of chunky necklaces and sleek sunglasses.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Vanessa Hudgens (@vanessahudgens)

For the footwear, Hudgens donned a pair of black chunky, platform boots that feel like she just stepped out of a fantasy world. They incorporated a sleek, tight upper that was tight along her leg. The shoes also featured a sole that had a bit of traction for maximum security. This isn’t the first time that the actress has sported a platform style either.

Hudgens’ essential style consists of trendy, modern outfits that are chic and classic. She typically fancies flowy dresses , edgy bathing suits, efficient activewear and oversized suiting. She also dabbles in the idea of mixing luxury fashion with more affordable labels. On the footwear front, she gravitates toward sleek styles like heeled sandals, chunky sneakers, height-defying boots and sharp pumps.

When dressed to the nines, Hudgens has an affinity for sporting gowns from major fashion brands like Alexandre Vauthier, Valentino and Cult Gaia. Hudgens has also had a few campaigns over the years, working with brands like Bongo and Candies. The “Spring Breakers” actress also acted as a face for Neutrogena over the years.

Slip on a pair of black platform boots and add a grunge twist to the rest of your summer outfits, inspired by Vanessa Hudgens.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31r7nu_0bg0gVEU00
CREDIT: DSW

To Buy: Mia Cayson Platform Chelsea Boot, $36 .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bcJJg_0bg0gVEU00
CREDIT: Saks Fifth Avenue

To Buy: Dr. Martens Jadon Patent Leather Boots, $170 .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QQdUK_0bg0gVEU00
CREDIT: Farfetch

To Buy: Stella McCartney Platform Ankle Boots, $675 .

Click through the gallery to see Vanessa Hudgens’ standout street style looks through the years.

Comments / 1

Footwear News

Footwear News

43K+
Followers
9K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Footwear News is a leading shoe magazine bringing you the latest in shoe industry business, trends, runway and street fashion as well as key influencers.

 https://footwearnews.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stella Mccartney
Person
Vanessa Hudgens
Person
Alexandre Vauthier
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black Boots#Luxury Fashion#Fashion Brands#Neutrogena#Dsw#Mia Cayson Platform#Saks Fifth Avenue
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
ApparelPosted by
Vogue Magazine

Megan Fox Proves a Cardigan Can Be Sexy

Cardigans may be a staple in your grandpa’s closet, but trendsetters like Kendall Jenner, and Emily Ratajkowski have proven that buttoned-up knitwear can also be cool, sexy, and youthful—even in the dead of summer. The key to pulling off a summer cardi? Choose a shrunken silhouette, and leave it mostly unbuttoned, paired with summery pieces like shorts or a slip dress. Or, as Megan Fox has just shown, you can style a whole look around a cardi and a color.
New York City, NYHello Magazine

Kaley Cuoco stuns in the only gingham dress you need to wrap up summer

Kaley Cuoco gave us total summer vibes as she stepped out in New York City in a dress we can’t stop swooning over. The Flight Attendant star was spotted on the set of her upcoming romantic comedy, Meet Cute, on Wednesday rocking a yellow and white gingham dress complete with puff sleeves and a figure-flattering silhouette that cinched at the waist.
Beauty & FashionPopSugar

Saweetie's Swimsuit in the "Hit It" Music Video Is Sexy, but It Was Also Created With Intention

Saweetie is one of the many stars who has picked up on the Haus of Pinklemonaid hype this summer, choosing the brand to design her swimsuit for her appearance in the Black Eyed Peas's "Hit It" music video. While the successful 28-year-old rapper also got to wear a striped, crystal-covered dress and rhinestone encrusted skirt set, the Deni one-shoulder cutout one-piece was made thoughtfully just for her in-house by Filipino designer Andru Wallace, who founded the Haus of Pinklemonaid brand in 2013 after starting off in the industry as a stylist.
Beauty & Fashionthezoereport.com

Camila Cabello Wore The Boldest Anti-Princess Shoe To The 'Cinderella' Premiere

There is a new Cinderella in town — Camila Cabello will play the role of Disney’s classic princess in a new film for Amazon Prime. The movie will have a slight twist in the plot compared to the original film. In the new version, Cinderella runs a small dress designing business and dreams of building a career for herself. Given that this isn’t your typical Disney storyline, Cabello didn’t dress the part for the movie’s red carpet premiere. Instead of wearing what one might assume would be an on-theme blue ballgown or even glass slippers, Cabello, instead, wore over-the-knee boots with a luxe dress to the Cinderella premiere at the Greek Theatre in Los Angeles. Her ensemble was the antithesis of an overly saccharine princess-y look as the actor looked edgy and cool.
Beauty & FashionPosted by
Footwear News

Celine Dion Enjoys the Last Days of Summer in Flounced White Mini Dress & Sharp Black Sandals

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Celine Dion just gave a lesson in utterly chic summer dressing. The Grammy Award-winning musician posed against a gold leaf-printed wall on Instagram today, wearing a white minidress with a front tie. The lightweight number featured wide flounces and a tiered flounced skirt. Dion accented her ensemble with a sharp black leather top-handle bag and matching oversized sunglasses. The look was complete with angular gold drop earrings and a coordinating watch with a black leather band. View this post on...
Beauty & Fashionthezoereport.com

Kendall Jenner Wore A Towel Dress While On A Yacht — I Want One Too

In the spirit of re-emergence fashion, many people find themselves unafraid to master controversial trends like dad sandals, string cutout dresses, and one-button cardigan looks. The unexpected details in clothing and accessories have become a cause for celebration. Take Kendall Jenner’s fuzzy green dress from Bottega Veneta as a prime example. While on vacation, the model rocked a midi number that came in an unconventional fabric: terry. The texture (and frankly, color) of the dress resembled a fluffy bathmat, or a very chic sleeveless bathrobe.
Beauty & FashionPosted by
Footwear News

Heidi Klum Goes Bigger & Bolder in a Lace Bustier, Mix Print Pants & Peep-Toe Heels

Heidi Klum found a way to incorporate practically every major print into her latest look and she did so with flair. The model took her seat on the judge’s panel in a full Dolce & Gabbana look for last night’s episode of “America’s Got Talent.” The ensemble featured a perfectly mismatched lace bustier top, a silky floral robe and high-rise pants coated in stripes of florals, cheetah print and baroque patterns. When it came down to footwear, Klum made sure not to pull any attention away from her attire by instead slipping on a subtle set of black heels. The pointed pumps...
Theater & DancePosted by
Footwear News

Kelly Rowland Shows Off Her Dance Skills in the Coziest Tank Top, Pants & Slippers

Move over Addison Rae, there’s a new TikTok star taking over the scene: Kelly Rowland. The singer-turned-actress joined her co-stars Bresha Webb and Latonya Williams today on the set of their upcoming Lifetime Network Christmas movie, “Merry Liddle Christmas.” Together, the trio showed off their TikTok dance skills in coordinating fuzzy attire with white scoop-neck tank tops and cozy lounge pants. The three actresses also broke out their comfiest shoes for the occasion, wearing a mix of furry slides and fluffy slippers. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kelly Rowland (@kellyrowland) Rowland herself is no stranger to a standout...
Beauty & FashionPosted by
Footwear News

Sarah Jessica Parker Embraces Nautical Style in Sailor Jacket & Navy Blue Two-Tone Kitten Heels for ‘And Just Like That’

Sarah Jessica Parker hit the set of her new show in nods to nautical style. The “Sex and the City” alum was seen yesterday in New York filming the HBO Max series “And Just Like That…” in an outfit that mixed patterns and colors. Parker wore a structured navy blue sailor jacket with gold detailing and layered necklaces, including a New York state pendant chain. She teamed the look with bright red and blue plaid high-waisted trousers with a long-sleeve black dotted V-neck top. Her iconic curly locks were left down in loose waves, and she carried a colorful tote bag. The...
Beauty & FashionPosted by
Footwear News

Mary J. Blige Elevates a Halter Top and Leather Shorts With These Crystal-Covered Mules

Mary J. Blige makes a bold statement in her latest look. The “Just Fine” singer posted a photo of her dazzling outfit on Instagram Saturday. For the ensemble, Blige is donning a halter top that features crystals and other embellishments displayed on the front of the shirt, and she paired this look with black leather shorts. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mary J Blige (@therealmaryjblige) When it came down to the shoes, Blige sported a pair of crystal-embellished mules from Alexander Wang. The shoe features an upper that’s covered in crystals on a sharp stiletto heel. The...
Designers & CollectionsPosted by
Footwear News

Lori Harvey Makes a Case for Pajamas All Day in the Silkiest Burberry Set & Hidden Heels

Lori Harvey found the perfect way to upgrade one of the summer’s biggest trends with help from Burberry. The British fashion house gifted the model with pieces from its newest summer monogram collection, as shared by Harvey herself on Instagram last night. The outfit included a new pajama-style silk set complete with $1,050 logo pants and a matching $910 shirt that Harvey daringly wore buttoned. Pajama-inspired loungewear has become the new normal when it comes to celebrity style. Amidst the current health crisis, the world of fashion is turning towards clothing that provides a sense of comfort and stability with ease of...
Beauty & FashionPosted by
Footwear News

Lizzo Looks Ethereal in a Sheer Catsuit & Golden Gladiator Sandals to Address the ‘Rumors’

Lizzo and Cardi B are here to finally address the rumors — but it’s not what you may think. The singer and rapper released their anticipated duet “Rumors” last night along with an accompanying music video, getting fans all riled up. For the video, as teased on both musician’s Instagrams, the duo took a bold yet ethereal approach to ancient Grecian style. Lizzo’s own look included a gold-plated catsuit formed with a fully sheer fabric and draped white toga-like overlays. Her ensemble also included a crown-like headpiece and flat gladiator sandals. Gladiator sandals earned a reputation thousands of years ago when first...
Beauty & FashionPosted by
Footwear News

Sofia Vergara Repurposes a Sparkling Tiger-Print Dress as a Top With Silky Pants and Platform Sandals for ‘America’s Got Talent’

Sofia Vergara just proved her fashion ingenuity on the red carpet. The actress posed for last night’s “America’s Got Talent” photocall in what appeared to be a strapless sequined tiger-print top. However, the sold-out orange and black Retrofete number was actually a dress. The actress styled the piece as a bandeau top by layering it under silky black paneled trousers. Her style hack repurposed one piece as a second item, maximizing its wear and proving that repurposing clothes is always in fashion. Her glamorous accessories included a layered crystal necklace, paired with sparkling rings and multicolored bangles. To elevate her ensemble, the “Modern...
ApparelPosted by
Footwear News

Oprah Winfrey’s Cozy Jumpsuit & Sock-Style Sneakers Make for the Perfect Fall Off-Duty Outfit

Oprah Winfrey just debuted the exact outfit you’ll find us wearing every day this fall. The former talk show host took to her team’s Instagram account on Wednesday night to show off her ongoing love for a solid jumpsuit. In the first picture, Winfrey posed outdoors in a zippered soft white one-piece complete with an aviator-style silhouette and front pockets. While they’ve been around for decades, catsuits and jumpsuits are making a triumphant return to the fashion scene this year. Spotted on the likes of Kylie Jenner, Irina Shayk, Megan Thee Stallion and more, the streamlined silhouette offers an effortlessly chic way...
Beauty & FashionIn Style

Beyoncé Dressed Up Like Barbie in Hot Pink Platform Heels and a Skintight Minidress

Beyoncé dressed up like a real-life Barbie doll last night. But not just any Barbie doll, a Versace Barbie (or shall we say, Bar-bey). While attending husband Jay-Z's 40/40 Club's 18th anniversary on Saturday night, Bey stepped out in hot pink platform heels, a matching coat that was thrown over a black skintight minidress, and a sparkly pink drawstring bag — all Versace. She even sipped from a bedazzled pink tumbler (similar to J.Lo's) with the fashion house's Medusa logo emblazoned on the front.

Comments / 0

Community Policy